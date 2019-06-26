‘Not a sequel’: New PUBG game is coming!

The publisher of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has announced the development of the next version of the game, however, no title was finalised so far by a new studio named ‘Striking Distance’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Striking Distance has earlier appointed Glen Schofield who developed famous games including ex-Call of Duty and Dead Space.

No detailed information is revealed so far as the new game’s project is apparently in its earliest state.

Interestingly, the developer said in his Twitter message that the new game is not a sequel to PUBG.

PUBG Corporation’s press release states the game is an “original narrative experience within the PUBG universe,” while Schofield hints the game might not be a battle royale title.

The developer said, “As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre.”

PUBG began life as an Arma 2 mod, before being spun off into its own battle royale title–in early access on PC–in early 2017. It later came to both Xbox One and PS4, Game Spot reported.

According to Statista, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a Battle Royale game developed by Bluehole, which is available on console and PC, crossed the 50 million player base mark in June 2018, an impressive figure considering it was released little over a year earlier.

