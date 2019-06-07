PUBG Lite is coming!

The makers of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an online multiplayer battle royale game, announced to launch the game’s ‘LITE’ version for low-end PCs but with optimised graphics.

PUBG LITE, on its official Facebook page, made the announcement that the lighter version in beta will be available for ‘free’ download in India soon, whereas, the makers are expanding it to many other Southeastern Asian countries.

The beta version of PUBG LITE is already available in nine countries including Thailand and later expanded to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Brazil and Turkey. The players can have play it through VPN services in other countries.

PUBG LITE goes for a similar approach to Fortnite when it comes to distribution unlike the full version of the game that is only available through Steam on PC. A PUBG LITE launcher must be installed on player’s PC before downloading it from the internet.

However, the makers have not yet signalled its launching in Pakistan but all fans should wait for it with patience.

Earlier on March 1, Chinese gaming giant Tencent had announced new curbs on underage video-game playing as part of a government crackdown on youth gaming addiction that has cast a cloud over the company’s biggest revenue source.

Tencent said it had imposed a digital lock on some games that requires players under 13 years to ask their guardians to open.

The new restriction will be piloted for the Chinese versions of the two hit games “Honor of Kings” and “PUBG Mobile”.

The government last year announced new controls on the number of games that can be played online, limited new releases, and imposed rules on underage players to reduce their screen time.

