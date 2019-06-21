Web Desk: PUBG has introduced a new feature called ‘Radio Messages’ similar to Apex Legends’ Ping system that will let players send short messages to their teammates without using voice chat, according to the patch notes for Update #30.

One of the best parts of Apex Legends is the game’s “Ping” system, which offers players a very convenient alternative to voice chat. The game’s Ping system allows players to notify allies about everything from enemy whereabouts to the location of weapons and equipment.

The Radio Message system has already gone live on PUBG’s test servers. Players on the test servers can now hold down on the mouse wheel or F3 to access the Radio Messages wheel.

Earlier in February when Apex Legends was released its Ping system was cited as one of the best features in the game, enabling players to communicate without a mic.

