PUBG introducing weapon mastery

Late last year, PUBG Corporation formed a new Mastery initiative dedicated to improving and evolving how progression works on the Battlegrounds. Since then, we’ve been heads down working to establish a cohesive progression system that feels true to the PUBG experience and rewarding to you, the players. After months of planning and development, we’re stoked to finally reveal our first class of progression: Weapon Mastery.

If you haven’t been following along with what’s happening the PC world of PUBG, you can find a breakdown of everything that’s happening below.

The next major patch for PUBG on consoles arrives in June. It will include play optimizations, new features, loot rebalances and the debut of the weapon mastery system.

What is Weapon Mastery?

Weapon Mastery is a brand new progression feature in PUBG with unique, free rewards. Our goals for Weapon Mastery are simple, give players an avenue for improving their weapon skills and celebrate the journey along the way.

After Weapon Mastery goes live, you’ll notice every weapon now has a series of levels that players can progress through by dealing damage and defeating opponents. It’s important to note however that both strategy and precision also have an influence on how quickly you level up your weapons.

Weapon Mastery aims to encourage healthy play in PUBG where both weapon skill and the effort to be the last man standing are rewarded in tandem.

