PUBG announces gaming contest on Pakistan’s Independence Day

In order to celebrate Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day in a unique way, the Player’s Unknown Battleground (PUBG) has announced to hold a special competitive gaming session for local players on 14th of August.

During the gaming competition, players will have to complete certain tasks to receive flip points following which they move along Pakistan’s map that has historic sites such as Chitral National Park, Noor Mahal, Clock Tower, Derawar Fort and others.

The players are invited to joint the competition on the independence day, PUBG officials said, adding that those who will win the contest will be given special awards.

Read More: PTA lifts ban on PUBG

Earlier on July 30, Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had lifted ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

According to the details, a meeting had been held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB). The officials of PB had briefed the authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

PTA had expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA had said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

Comments

comments