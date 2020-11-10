PUBG announces arrival of Mobile 1.1 update

The PUBG Corporation comes up with new updates time and again and this time, it has announced the arrival of patch 1.1, and this update brings with it a slew of changes, including a new Metro-themed crossover that offers a brand new game mode called Metro Royale.

Players can also expect a new underground world to explore as well as Metro-themed rewards when season sixteen launches later this month. Of course, new maps, new gear, and tons of bug fixes are also included with today’s free update to version 1.1, which I’ll detail after the break.

The trailer released by the PUBG above offers a quick glimpse of what the Metro-themed 1.1 patch has to offer, highlighting the game’s new underground world, which will provide a few unique game mechanics.

Of course, the new Metro-themed underground mode isn’t all that’s new. Players can also expect two new maps based on Erangel, and an equipable M203 grenade launcher, as well as a thermal sight, night vision scope, and heavy armor.

The most significant addition is the new Metro Royale game mode that’s focused on survival, much like the Metro games that inspired today’s themed patch.

WHAT’S NEW

PUBG MOBILE METRO ROYALE mode coming soon!

New Environment

Based on Erangel, a whole new underground world with unique combat mechanics. Danger and great rewards around every corner.

New Game Mode

Defeat enemies, raid supplies, collect loot, and experience a new progression system.

New Function

Lightweight Installation is here! Only 610 MB in size, automatically fits your mobile phone and allows you to customize your PUBG MOBILE experience!

