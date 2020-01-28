WATCH: PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 coming soon

Details have emerged about new content in the Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Chinese beta version, shedding light on the much-anticipated Erangel 2.0.

The PUBG beta version has added throwable melee weapons, ammo, health kits, and drinks. The Erangel 2.0 is expected to be released in the global version and beta version at the same time.

Erangel 2.0 seems to be divided in three islands by streams and rivers coming from Georgopol. Along with these, there are some new bridges to connect these islands. The game has also teased Karakin, which was recently added to PUBG.

Throw Melee Weapons-

The awesome Melee throw feature is expected in the next Chinese beta as well as in the next global beta. So the next thing that is coming in Pubg mobile Chinese beta is Throw melee weapon.

A very cool feature where you can throw all melee weapons at a specific range. The gamer can now carry multiple melee weapons in your inventory.

The damage will be vary depending upon the range. Machete, Crowbar, Sickle: The maximum throwing distance is 40m and damage will decrease from 75 to 25 based on the distance.

Throw Ammo, Healthkit, Drinks-

You can throw ammo, health kit, bandage, painkiller & Energy drink also.

A brand new feature called RADIO MESSAGE is coming, where you can ask for ammo of any gun u have & heath also.

The other player i.e. your teammates will get an option on the screen to give you that specific thing you asked for. When your teammate clicks on that option his character will throw the requested thing to you and your character will catch that.

PUBG Mobile is expected to get a tactical map marker, death cam, Extreme Cold mode, and colour blind mode in 0.17.0 update.

