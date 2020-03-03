Popular multiplayer game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), released its 0.17.0 update with the promised addition of new features and improvements including different modes like Amusement Park, Classic Erangel, Arctic Mode and much more.

The newly-released update brought a package of new weapons, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay, and Colorblind Mode. However, the update will now occupy space on Android up to 1.69GB and 1.95GB on iOS devices. The makers have stated that ‘players on different versions are unable to invite one another, so please update as soon as possible.’

During its phase-wise opening, Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play! will be accessible to players from March 9, whereas, ‘Arctic Mode: Brand New Survival Experience’ is also promised in the update.

The company’s website said in its statement that the 2nd Year Anniversary’s Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel will be available Available March 12.

While using Amusement Park Mode, players will get a chance to enter Amusement Park Mode during Erangel matchmaking in Classic Mode.

In this mode, old school amusement parks will appear randomly in three locations on the Classic Erangel map. Interactive Arcade Machines will be placed in the amusement parks and major towns, which can be activated with Tokens.

Bringing new games and attractions, all players will experience Hunt Game, Space War, What’s in the Box, Shooting Range, Trampoline and Reverse Bungee.

Reverse Bungee + Wingsuit: High-rise Reverse Bungee machines will appear in the middle of the amusement parks. Players can be launched into the air to use their parachute and glide again.

New AirDrop Weapon: DBS Shotgun

DBS, a double-barreled shotgun that can only be obtained through AirDrops.

The DBS has an internal magazine that holds 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo that can fire 2 shots each rack.

The DBS will need to be racked from the magazine after 2 shots, which is faster compared to previous shotguns’ reloading speeds.

The DBS can be outfitted with the Holographic Sight, Red Dot Sight, and 2x – 6x Scope.

Independent Teammate Volume Control

This option is now supporting to adjust the voice volume of a single teammate in battle. Players can adjust volume according to their teammates’ voices.

Universal Mark

Added Universal Marks, which allow players to mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors. When marking, the corresponding marks are displayed according to the different objects. Players can mark and respond to teammates’ marks for quick communication. Preferred settings can be configured in Settings.

Death Replay

Added Death Replay, which allows players to watch how they were eliminated. Players can watch from the attacker’s perspective for a certain time prior to their deaths.

Colorblind Mode

Added Colorblind Mode in Graphics Settings, which provides more color options for in-game indicators, such as Poison, Smoke, and Auxiliary Lines.

The other additions include EvoGround Gameplay Adjustments, Arctic Mode, Team Deathmatch – Camera Improvements, Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play, System Features: Brothers in Arms Function, Anniversary Celebration Event, Anniversary Celebration Achievements, Firearm Balancing, Classic Mode – Other Improvements, Feature Improvements, Improved Performance, Effect Upgrade, Team Reservation, Popularity Improvements, Synergy Feature Improvements, Radio Feature, Crew Challenge Upgrade, Bonus Challenge – Tournaments, Esports Center, Grenade kill broadcast, Inventory Improvements, Rookie Mission and others.

