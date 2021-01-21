The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals has kicked off in Dubai from January 21 (today).

According to the foreign media outlet, a total of 16 teams from across the globe fighting for their share of PMGC total prize pool — $2 million — the biggest in PUBG MOBILE esports history for a single tournament.

The PMGC Finals are taking place at the Arena in Dubai, which has a seating capacity of 17,000 people. The venue, however, will not have an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the set protocols.

The tournament is supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) and finals can be viewed on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The 16 teams competing in the prestigious PMGC Finals are; Four Angry Men, Bigetron Red Aliens, RRQ Athena, Konina Power, Klas Digital Athletics, Secret Jin, Futbolist, Nova XQF, POWER888 KPS, Abrupt Slayers, Alpha7 Esports, Z3US Esports, Natus Vincere, Aerowolf Limax, Team Secret and A1 Esports.

PMGC League concluded with a ‘super weekend’ on December 20, 2020, pitting 24 teams from various tournaments against each other across 60 matches.

James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports, said: “The year 2020 has seen us announce the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE history; it has seen our fans break viewership records; and is now coming to a close with the very best 16 teams from across the world making history in Dubai.”

“This is a testament to all we can continue to achieve, now and in the future” said James Yang.

