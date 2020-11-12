PUBG Mobile rolls out new feature for Pakistanis

One of the most top-rated online games, Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG), has introduced a new feature for Pakistanis.

PUBG Mobile has released Urdu voice-packs in recognition of the PUBG gaming community in Pakistan. To get Urdu voice packs in PUBG Mobile 2020 the gamers need to visit the shop.

It may be noted that PUBG has a massive fan following in Pakistan.

Previously in August, PUBG Mobile hosted an exclusive Independence Day event for Pakistani players after the local fans demonstrated unprecedented support for the game.

Earlier on July 30, Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had lifted ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

PTA had expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA had said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

