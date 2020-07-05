Teenager spends Rs1.6 million on PUBG Mobile’s in-app purchases, upgrades

An Indian teenager has reportedly spent nearly 1.6 million Indian rupee ($21,424.9 US dollar) in making in-app purchases and upgrades on the addictive game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile version.

The boy has not only used the money to in-app purchases for himself but also buy game upgrades for his teammates.

The media reports claimed that the 17-year-old spent a whopping amount of money on PUBG Mobile game through three bank accounts. However, the spending came to light when his parents accessed the bank accounts to see the transaction records. The minor also used to shuffle the money from one bank account to another to avoid being caught.

Read: Man gets excited, dies while playing PUBG Mobile

On the other hand, he lied to his parents that he was using the mobile phone extensively to study but in reality, the boy spends hours playing the online game. The PUBG player used to play the game on his mother’s mobile phone and deleted all messages for the bank transactions which he made for the upgrades.

The media report said that his father is a government employee who has saved the money for his son’s future and medical needs.

Comments

comments