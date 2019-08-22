PUBG players to get helicopter, military vehicle and more in Enrangel

The battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, is coming up with its latest update that would allow players to fly a helicopter for carrying out airstrikes, drive military vehicle, new heavy weapons to intensify the battlefield in Enrangel map.

According to the new YouTube video from ‘Mr Ghost Gaming’, the players will be able to fly a helicopter soon which would be spawned on a helipad located on the top of School in Enrangel map.

The entire squad could be accommodated on the helicopter which is apparently based on the real-life Boeing AH-6 light helicopter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While coming to other additions, the makers will introduce BRDM military vehicle which needs to be spawned by using flare gun while playing the game on mobile version which the players first saw in PC version.

The combat vehicle has high durability against gunfire and can be driven on land and water despite not having a weapon of its own.

Read More: PUBG to now have dynamic weather effects

Players will definitely get amazed after getting the heavy weaponry like homing missile launcher, grenade launchers and an RPG besides receiving new equipment including a pair of binoculars, with which players can call for an airstrike at a particular location, converting that location into a red zone immediately and a vehicle repair kit.

The new additions were included in the beta update to the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Comments

comments