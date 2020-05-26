PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has updated the Miramar map with new locations, features and more.

As part of the new update, the company noted that players should not attack the vending machines on the Miramar map.

For some context, the vending machines are the latest addition on the Miramar map. As part of the update, the company introduced the new version of the map along with sandstorms in the game.

The in-game vending machines dispense energy drinks that players can get to recover their health.

According to a new tweet from PUBG Mobile, players should not attack or damage these vending machines. This is because these machines will ring an alert on receiving damage.

Never lucky 🍀 Always remember to take out your frustration on the vending machine safely! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/Fps4H728ql — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 22, 2020

The alert will reveal the location of the player attracting rival teams or players. This unwanted alter can easily make things difficult for players or teams who want to play the long game.

Read More: PUBG Mobile gets its most-awaited update!

The vending machines are located all across the Miramar map and players can use it to their advantage, depending on the location and the skillset of the squad.

The vending machine advice comes right after PUBG Corp rolled out an update for its Mad Miramar map.

Comments

comments