PUBG announced to release Version 0.16.0 and now some of its features have been revealed after early release in certain regions.

Mr Ghost Gaming has come out with a video, giving an insight into how the game would look like after the update.

Switching from TPP to FPP

The expected features include switching from the TPP to FPP during the game without going to the lobby menu.

Since the TPP mode allows a player to play in third person perspective, the game also has a first person option and treats both the modes differently.

But now the next update is making it easier to switching to any of the mode during the game without moving to the lobby menu.

This also seems to work while driving vehicles. This could be an interesting addition as TPP and FPP players would essentially play matches together.

Halloween like mode

Another feature involves a Halloween like mode with Erangel getting a new add-on mode. Big loot crates and snow covered areas on map are part of it.

The snow patches also include ski lift/trolley towers and players can use skiing boards which funnily works on all surfaces. It is expected that the mode could only be selected randomly similar to the Halloween mode.

Death Race mood

Another game mood-Death Race mood- is also making its way to the game with lot of crates spread around the course which will give players an added advantage.

It puts teams into vehicles placed on a small race course where players need to battle it out and kill their opponents.

Apart from these, there was a report that Erangel 2.0 would be added in update 0.16.0. However, the new updated map has not been added to the beta update, which means that it might be rolled out later.

