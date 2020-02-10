PUBG: Player survives after being sandwiched between two vehicles

Since running over an enemy is a sure fire way to get them to either die or knock them over in Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) but a new Reddit post from a user, Bigbuzzwell, showed that he clearly runs over an enemy but he does not die.

Exposing glitches in the game, the user zoomed around in a Dacia on Erangel map and spotted an enemy on the ground crouching and goes in to run him over with the car.

The video shows that as he is about to crush the enemy, another player in a UAZ crashes into him and the crouching enemy.

The enemy is clearly thrown into the air but amazingly he lands without being knocked down or killed.

This is rather strange, and what follows is a gunfight between the three. Here the other enemy in the UAZ takes out the crouching enemy while Bigbuzzwell takes out the UAZ guy.

Critics said that users have been complaining about bugs in the game but the makers could not rid the game of bugs.

It is a common complaint that the game has performance issues with lower spec PCs which show the most fall in performance.

Read More: PUBG launching Season 6 with impressive new map

Earlier on January 15, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was launching its Season 6: Shakedown with an impressive new map, Karakin, featuring destructible environments inside four square kilometres island which offer 64 players to quickly settle their differences.

The makers had released its gameplay trailer as PUBG Season 5 is coming to an end soon. Previously, it was being rumoured that the map is located somewhere in Greece, Italy or Middle East, whereas, a user had also matched the island’s outlook with the given image.

Comments

comments