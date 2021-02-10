Are you a PUBG player wondering how to get attractive an nickname? Read this

Users can change their names to something more creative and or choose symbols. Moreover, while starting this game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile, most of the time the leaders use various names or symbols for the group’s name.

The primary advantage of using unique symbols and quirky names in PUBG Mobile is that you stand out and people remember you. To Keep yourself singular from the rest of the players by going unorthodox.

Here is a list of 50 popular PUBG Mobile name Symbols, which you can imitate by choosing symbols

Dɘʌɗpooɭ

★Alpha★♆ Pөѕєїԁөи ♆

Deton4tOr

Ov3rk1ll

[email protected]

amm0

F1RE

BŁΛCKŠTØŔM

Z3US

DΛMΛGE

Δ GammaΔ

Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX

~ VENOM ~

bOT

Dɘvɩɭ

𝓣𝓻𝓸𝓳𝓪𝓷

•D3MON•

ExWhyZed

vɩp3ʀ

ICE

R00K1E

TR1GGER

P么1N

ĐàRkÇlöwn•

sʜot

SWΛG

Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ

Mafia

Badßoy

STRANGER

T1tan

KNIGHT

υηκηοωη

8bit

Rʌvɘŋ

Hydra

Рэяғэст

Coɱpɭɘx

ᴅᴀɢɢᴇʀ

Fury

LøneWølf

Annihilator

HyPer

Hunt3r

Critical

Troll

R3kt

Bʀʌvo

SｋULL

Best PUBG Clan Names 2021

Ideal Lightning

King Zurich army

Watts’ warriors

Brahmasmi soldiers

Dharma Gurus

Commando2

AmIKilling

Kill Steal No Deal

Real Chill

Demon Kong

Gods of Undead

God of Blood hunters

Gutsy Studs

Frenzy Shooters

Covert Destroyer

Tilted Stabbers

Vampiric Ghosts

Dark Spirits

C-19 Parasites

Frantic Saboteur

Dirty Grenadier

Electric Tank

Grim Noob

Noobies Choosies

Loser Hunters

King-Pins

Gun Lords

Snipe the Hype

Loose Characters

Headshooter

AWMLover

AK47

Agent47

Pubgstriker

Gangs of COD

Can’t Won’t Don’t

Demons and giants

Championofseas

Quarrelsome Strategy

Hungry Admirals

Cloudy Perpetrator

Fuzzy Pack

Straight Gangsters

Mortified Coercion

Lyrical Armed Services

BEST PUBG Nickname Symbols for the year 2021

ᗩ Ä Å Đ

ᗑ Δ ཞ Ɇ

ß Ꮸ Ǥ ₣

ℌ ђ ℑ ₲

℘ ۝ ℒ Ⱨ

Ɋ ℣ ᑎ ł

Ѿ ᔕ η J

š ༒ Ƭ ₭

╳ × ᙈ Ⱡ

℧ Ƶ Ɣ ₥

₳ ฿ ₵ ₦

To choose from the PUBG Mobile name symbols list, you can also create and select your name by using some name generators that are present on their website:

Tempted to change your user names to similar nicknames?

Follow the steps given below to change your Name using the rename card:

Open your PubG mobile game and go to the inventory option.

Click on the section below and find the rename card for the same.

Press on the use button and a box will appear, you can change your name.

Paste the copied name and click on the OK button.

