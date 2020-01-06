PUBG Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow!

This is the message with which the Players Underground Battleground (PUBG) has finally officially announced the release of the much-anticipated season 11 of the game.

The future is almost here! Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is launching on January 10! pic.twitter.com/RgYzOc1w4W — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

In another message posted hours later from the previous one, the gaming company announced to launch the game on Jan 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that gamers’ interest in the PUBG remains intact as it brings frequent changes in the game, improving the quality of terrains, graphics, weapons and much more.

Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

One of the prominent PUBG “Classified YT”, has revealed details about PUBG Season 11 Royal Pass & its rewards. PUBG Mobile Season 11 will bring in two Royale Pass for players, which include the following: Elite Upgrade & Elite Upgrade Plus. The former will cost players 600 UC, whereas the latter will cost players 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will bring in a new 100 RP outfit, which looks super cool & classy. Well, as players progress through tiers, they will get new rewards & cosmetics. After reaching the gold tier, players will get a new red & black outfit.

Players will also get a new MK14 skin after reaching the diamond tier. They can also earn Season 11 parachute skin once they hit Ace. Well, you can check the video of Ghost Gaming & Classified YT to learn more about the currently leaked data.

