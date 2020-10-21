PUBG season 9 out now for PC, brings new Paramo map

One of the most top-rated online games, Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG), has announced that Season 9 of the game is out today for PC while for PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One, it would be launched on October 29.

It’s a substantial update that adds a brand-new map alongside the new ranked season, as well as a survival pass.

Smaller changes, including new skins, quality-of-life improvements, and new tricks for getting the best gear, are also available as part of the update.

You can read the full Season 9 patch notes, which also includes information on a new currency, weapon balance changes, regional matchmaking changes, and mission improvements.

New Map: Paramo

Cradled hidden among the clouds in the highlands of South America lies Paramo, an ancient land with ancient secrets. Paramo’s dangers are plentiful, but none so dangerous as the active volcano nearby whose molten lava streams flow across the land.

Survivors dropping onto the Paramo Battlegrounds will only be able to reach the highlands via helicopter, which also have the task of distributing Care Packages around the field. Paramo is a 3×3 map with a dynamic world new to PUBG. This dynamic world system alters locations between matches, making every trip to Paramo a unique experience.

Seasonal Match:

Due to our new Dynamic Map Locations system, Paramo will be provided as a Seasonal Match separate from the current matchmaking pool.

Paramo is provided as a Seasonal Match exclusive for Season 9 only. Seasonal Match will have bots disabled. It will have the Battlestat feature disabled besides also allowing to complete missions.

Paramo Map Rules:

It includes 3×3 km playable area with dynamic map locations, 64 Players, TPP Squads Only, No Red Zones.

The Blue Zone shrinks slowly, but deals more damage compared to other maps, even in the early phases of the match.

Motorcycles are the only vehicle available on Paramo and can usually be found near small villages.

Paramo: New Features

Dynamic Map Locations:

Major landmarks and parts of the terrain are relocated in every new session. Players must adapt and use suitable strategies and tactics according to the changes.

Several streams of lava flow from active volcanoes throughout Paramo, presenting a unique environment hazard as you traverse across the map.

Stepping foot in lava can lead to a quick death, dealing 10 damage per second to players, ticking every half second.

Riding a Motorcycle into lava will destroy your tires and quickly begin to destroy the vehicle, whilst also dealing damage to the player.

Unlike other maps, players can wander outside the bounds of the playable area and a warning will display on screen. Failure to quickly return to the playable area will result in you being killed.

New item boxes can now spawn in certain houses. Destroy the boxes to find multiple pieces of loot, such as ammo, throwables, and healing items.

Players will drop into the Battleground of Paramo from helicopters.

During the match, these helicopters carry precious cargo across the map, with the plan of dropping it just outside the play area. Pay close attention and if you shoot enough rounds into a helicopter, you’ll force it to release the cargo early.

Paramo has a handful of Care Packages exclusive, highland themed items not found on other maps, including new full-body camo suits, ghillie suit and backpack.

With a critical response kit in your inventory, you will be able to revive a downed squad member in just one second. In Paramo, you might find a “Secret Room Key” while looting. it’s gotta unlock something, right?

Ranked Mode

Ranked Mode just got a little more solo-friendly with the introduction of Ranked Solo queue. You’ll now be able to take on the Ranked Battlegrounds against other solo players as you climb the competitive ranks. Season 9 Begins A new ranked season has begun. Ranked rewards earned from Season 8 will be granted to your account upon login. Player ranks have been reset, Players will be given their initial rank after 5 placement matches. RP has been soft-reset, so your initial Season 9 placement will be influenced by your Season 8 rank. Leaderboards have been reset Final player ranks and the regional Top 500 leaderboards will be finalized once live server maintenance is complete, to ensure all matches are accounted for. View your Season 8 stats and the Top 500 leaderboards of each region under Career > Stats Ranked Game Mode Updates Ranked Solo: Solo matches have been introduced to Ranked Mode. These matches will have the same competitive qualities as Ranked Squad matches. 64 players, No Red Zones, More loot, Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok only. Sanhok Blue Zone Adjustment: Compared to other maps, the number of players who die in Phase 2 is very high. We’ve made some Blue Zone changes which we believe will improve the overall pacing of Sanhok matches: Increased the size and waiting time of Phase 2. Removed the dynamic Blue Zone mechanic which scaled circle speeds based on the number of players alive. Item Spawns: It includes increased AR/DMR Magazines spawns, increased 4x, 6x and 8x spawns, increased Canted Sight spawns, slightly decreased the spawn rates of 2x and 3x scopes, decreased Handgun/SMG Magazines spawns and decreased Handgun spawns, along with 9mm and .45ACP ammo. Vehicle spawns: Esports vehicle spawn locations will now always spawn a vehicle. Care Packages: MG3 has been added Care Packages on all Ranked maps Regional Matchmaking Changes This update to regional queues adds a Solo option to Ranked. In addition, we will now begin adjusting the available queues on a per-region basis in an effort to deliver the best experience possible to each region. When players go to select a game mode in either normal or ranked sections, they will see that the options that are available will be different. At a minimum, the changes will include the addition of a solo ranked option, but depending on the region they may see different combinations of options available in terms of team size, perspective, and ranked/normal matches. Weapon Balance Update After the weapon balance adjustment from patch 7.2 of the PUBG, we have been receiving lots of feedback from players on how Beryl and SLR are too strong compared to other weapons, and our data has showed that Beryl and SLR were indeed dominant picks among our players. The PUBG team are working on plans to allow players feel more free to choose their weapons based on their surroundings or strategic goals. With this 9.1 update, we will be making some adjustments to Beryl and SLR. Please note that this won’t be the last update and we will continue to have in-depth monitoring and analysis to provide best gameplay experience. G-COIN G-Coin has been introduced to PUBG. G-Coin will function as the new currency for PUBG purchases. To read more about G-Coin, please read our G-Coin launch announcement. Missions: Missions XP is now automatically claimed upon completion. Once a mission is complete, you’ll see a MISSION COMPLETED animation the first time you return to the pass. Preview Improvements: You can now preview multiple items on your character at once, while on the Survivor Pass page. You can now preview emotes while also wearing skins you wish to preview at the same time. Weekly Missions: Now all players will be able to claim weekly missions. There are a total number of 7 weekly missions. Weekly missions are now grouped by difficulty, giving XP based on how challenging they are.

Comments

comments