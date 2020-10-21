PUBG season 9 out now for PC, brings new Paramo map
One of the most top-rated online games, Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG), has announced that Season 9 of the game is out today for PC while for PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One, it would be launched on October 29.
It’s a substantial update that adds a brand-new map alongside the new ranked season, as well as a survival pass.
Smaller changes, including new skins, quality-of-life improvements, and new tricks for getting the best gear, are also available as part of the update.
You can read the full Season 9 patch notes, which also includes information on a new currency, weapon balance changes, regional matchmaking changes, and mission improvements.
New Map: Paramo
Cradled hidden among the clouds in the highlands of South America lies Paramo, an ancient land with ancient secrets. Paramo’s dangers are plentiful, but none so dangerous as the active volcano nearby whose molten lava streams flow across the land.
Survivors dropping onto the Paramo Battlegrounds will only be able to reach the highlands via helicopter, which also have the task of distributing Care Packages around the field. Paramo is a 3×3 map with a dynamic world new to PUBG. This dynamic world system alters locations between matches, making every trip to Paramo a unique experience.
Seasonal Match:
Due to our new Dynamic Map Locations system, Paramo will be provided as a Seasonal Match separate from the current matchmaking pool.
Paramo is provided as a Seasonal Match exclusive for Season 9 only. Seasonal Match will have bots disabled. It will have the Battlestat feature disabled besides also allowing to complete missions.
Paramo Map Rules:
It includes 3×3 km playable area with dynamic map locations, 64 Players, TPP Squads Only, No Red Zones.
The Blue Zone shrinks slowly, but deals more damage compared to other maps, even in the early phases of the match.
Motorcycles are the only vehicle available on Paramo and can usually be found near small villages.
Paramo: New Features
Dynamic Map Locations:
Major landmarks and parts of the terrain are relocated in every new session. Players must adapt and use suitable strategies and tactics according to the changes.
Several streams of lava flow from active volcanoes throughout Paramo, presenting a unique environment hazard as you traverse across the map.
Stepping foot in lava can lead to a quick death, dealing 10 damage per second to players, ticking every half second.
Riding a Motorcycle into lava will destroy your tires and quickly begin to destroy the vehicle, whilst also dealing damage to the player.
Unlike other maps, players can wander outside the bounds of the playable area and a warning will display on screen. Failure to quickly return to the playable area will result in you being killed.
New item boxes can now spawn in certain houses. Destroy the boxes to find multiple pieces of loot, such as ammo, throwables, and healing items.
Players will drop into the Battleground of Paramo from helicopters.
During the match, these helicopters carry precious cargo across the map, with the plan of dropping it just outside the play area. Pay close attention and if you shoot enough rounds into a helicopter, you’ll force it to release the cargo early.
Paramo has a handful of Care Packages exclusive, highland themed items not found on other maps, including new full-body camo suits, ghillie suit and backpack.
With a critical response kit in your inventory, you will be able to revive a downed squad member in just one second. In Paramo, you might find a “Secret Room Key” while looting. it’s gotta unlock something, right?