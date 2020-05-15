Public transportation to remain suspended in Sindh: Awais Shah

KARACHI: Minister for Transportation Sindh, Awais Shah on Friday stated that the provincial government will keep public transportation suspended, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the suspension has been extended due to exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the province.

Shah said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government are not being implemented.

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself has confessed that people are not following SOPs.

He also said that the matter of resuming public transportation should’ve been discussed in the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

Earlier on May 3, Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) has demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to allow them to bring their buses on the roads as Sindh government extended the coronavirus lockdown to the month of Ramadan.

In a letter written from the KTI President Irshad Bokhari, he demanded of the chief minister to resume transport activities in the province.

“The poor transporters are passing through worst financial crunch,” he said adding they could not survive any further plans of the lockdown.

