LAHORE: Punjab reported 89 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 9,500, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 1,413 fresh infections were detected during the same period, raising the number of confirmed cases to 328,775.

pic.twitter.com/fkWpxlNbsr — Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (@PSHDept) May 18, 2021

A total of 12,972 samples were tested, out of which 1,413 were declared positive.

Of the 1,413 new cases, Lahore reported 400, Sargodha 115, Bahawalpur 102, Faisalabad 90, and Rawalpindi 193.

Read more: 18 Punjab health officials suspended for charging for COVID vaccine

The novel coronavirus has claimed 135 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 19,752.

According to the NCOC, 2,566 new COVID-19 infections were reported during the said period. It said that overall 882,928 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country of which 792,522 have recovered from it. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.61 percent in the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments