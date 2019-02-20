Punjab govt announces agricultural policy-2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced its agriculture policy for 2019, ARY News reported.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Langrial hoped that GDP growth would up to 4-5 percent annually by the new agricultural policy.

Best utilization of resources, labourers, increase in agricultural productivity, introducing modern techniques and equipments were the key features of the new agricultural policy, said the minister.

He said that the government would focus women and youths to increase the growers’ profit. Langrial said that the government devised strategy to tackle the environmental changes to increase agricultural productivity.

The minister termed agriculture sector key pillar of the economy and added that the provincial government would resolve the issues of farmers on emergency bases. He said that agriculture sector was the top priority of the incumbent government.

Read More: Only agriculture can rid Pakistan of economic crises: Jahangir Tareen

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, on January 7, had said that the prevailing economic crises could be overcome only via boosting agriculture sector.

Talking to journalists, Jahangir Khan Tareen had said that the government would devise special plan for growers, establish state of the art agricultural institutes and would send experts abroad for studies.

