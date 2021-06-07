LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department on Monday announced the schedule for exams of classes 1-8, ARY News reported.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter to share the schedule for the School-Based Assessments (SBA).

According to date sheets issued by the minister, the examinations of classes 1-8 will begin from June 18 and continue until June 30.

Report cards will be issued by July 10, 2021, according to a notification.

The announcements have been made days after the federal government last week announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

Education boards in Punjab earlier announced schedules for matric and intermediate examinations in the province from June 26.

According to date sheets issued by the Punjab boards committee, the examinations of intermediate part II will begin from June 26 and continue until July 12. The matric part II examinations will commence from July 14 and continue till August 05.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schools across Punjab reopened today after the Punjab government last week announced the opening of educational institutions across the province from June 7. A notification was also issued by Punjab School Education Department.

According to a notification, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities will reopen across the province from June 7 with strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

However, educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50

