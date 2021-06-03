LAHORE: In line with the decisions taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), the Punjab government on Thursday announced the reopening of educational institutions across the province from June 7, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Punjab School Education Department.

According to a notification, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities will reopen across the province from June 7 with strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

However, educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The schools will open four days a week.

No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days while only 50 percent of students shall attend classes on a given day, reads the notification.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit,” the notification reads.

Read More: Matric, inter exams to begin after July 10, announces Shafqat Mahmood

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced yesterday that matric and intermediate exams will begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in yesterday’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he had said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

The federal minister had said that IPEMC decided to take exams after July 10 in order to give students at least three to four weeks to prepare.

Comments

comments