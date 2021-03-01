Punjab announces new academic calendar for educational institutions

LAHORE: The Punjab education department on Monday made an announcement regarding the new academic session for the year 2021-22, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the new academic year in Punjab will begin from August 1, 2021.

“In pursuance of the decisions taken in the meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers (IPEMC) conference conveyed vide letter on February 26, the academic session for the year 2021-22 shall start from August 1, 2021, to March 2022 for all educational institutions in Punjab,” reads the notification.

NOTIFICATION:

Schools of Punjab to Start the School Year on August 1st, 2021 till March 31st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2mXZVRNKA — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Nine matric and intermediate education boards in Punjab province have yet not issued an exam schedule, putting the future of around 4 million students at stake.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is also among the nine boards where the examination schedule is delayed.

When asked regarding the matter, Secretary BISE Awais Saleem was unaware of the exam schedule and said that he has an additional charge and knows nothing regarding it. “I don’t know how to run the affairs after COVID-19,” the secretary who is responsible for 500,000 students said.

