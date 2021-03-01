LAHORE: The health minister of Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said Monday the province would soon begin to jab the citizens as it has arranged for about 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses via Punjab corona fund, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, the provincial health chief said soon the drive to jab ordinary citizens would begin wherein people aged 65 and above would be given preference.

She said the province established a corona fund whose tally has been kept, apparently in a remark to opposition, as Dr Yasmin Rashid continued that no matter how much the opposition continued to cause a furor the provincial accounts are unharmed.

Dr Rashid said the govt has procured 170 million vaccine doses for the people out of those funds and these will be available in Punjab shortly.

Earlier it was reported yesterday, Punjab received its third consignment of 70,000 corona vaccine doses, however, the health professionals of the province appeared reluctant to get vaccinated against coronavirus as only 35pc of the staff have been vaccinated despite the passage of 23 days, said sources.

“Only 45,000 doses out of total doses of 2,75000 have been consumed so far.” A large number of health professionals are reluctant to get vaccinated against the deadly virus till the situation regarding the side effects becomes clear, said sources.

