Punjab health professionals reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID

LAHORE: Punjab on Sunday has received a third consignment of 70,000 corona vaccine doses, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The health professionals of the province appear reluctant to get vaccinated against coronavirus as only 35pc of the staff have been vaccinated despite the passage of 23 days, said sources.

“Only 45,000 doses out of total doses of 2,75000 have been consumed so far.” A large number of health professionals are reluctant to get vaccinated against the deadly virus till the situation regarding the side effects becomes clear, said sources.

Furthermore, out of 6,000 health professionals of the Mayo Hospital, only 740 were vaccinated. Meanwhile, the secretary of health Punjab has directed the health professionals to get themselves vaccinated.

On the other hand, the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has decided to take action against health workers refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The hospital administration has instructed all healthcare professionals having registered themselves for vaccination to get the jab at the earliest. Those refusing the vaccine will have to face action, it warned.

