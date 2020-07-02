Punjab automates process of NOC procurement for development sector

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced that individuals seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will no longer have to wait for longer duration to acquire the document, ARY News reported.

NOCs will now be issued via E-Khidmat Centres in the province in a matter of weeks through one-window operations.

According to details, the decision has been made bearing the development sector in mind; It will now allow easy issuance of NOCs through departmental reforms.

The Chief Minster on this occasion said that the step will help closing another door in the face of corruption; the people will now no longer endure great toil to procure their documentation which will now be available under one roof and via one window operation.

CM Buzdar added that the decision will also be another chapter in the history of Punjab and its ease of doing business initiative which will be positively affected by the move and help the country’s economy.

He expressed hope that the decision will help generate more jobs in the construction sector. Usman Buzdar concluded that the government of Punjab believed in a ‘talk less and work more’ policy.

