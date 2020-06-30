Punjab govt approves 40% fee reduction for technical education students

LAHORE: Minister for Industries Punjab, Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting to allocate the annual budget for provincial Board of Technical Education which has been approved, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, participants of the meeting also agreed on a 13 point agenda presented by the board.

It has also been decided that students who have been promoted this year due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country without a formal examination will be given 40% relief in tuition fee.

The fee deduction is limited to students partaking in Diploma for Associate Engineering (DAE), commerce, Matric (tech) and Matric (vocational).

An amendment in technical education board act, ordinance 1962 has also been approved.

Punjab Minister for Industries said on the occasion emphasized the need and value of technical education; he expressed hope that the fee reduction for students amidst coronavirus will alleviate some burden from upon their shoulders during these difficult times.

Iqbal said that the government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was working tirelessly to promote technical education in Punjab.

