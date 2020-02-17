ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday inaugurated hi-tech courses for youth under the incumbent government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program at NUTECH.

The Rs30 billion Hunarmand Pakistan programme will be executed by NAVTTC under Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP).

وزیراعظم کامیاب جوان ہنرمند پاکستان پروگرام کے تحت کلاسز کا باقاعدہ آغاز آج سے ہوچکا ہے۔

میر یقین ہے کہ وزیراعظم کامیاب جوان ہنرمند پاکستان پروگرام ملک کے نوجوانوں کے لیے کامیابی کی پہلی سیڑھی بنے گا اور نوجوانوں کو ان کی منزل مقصود تک پہنچائے گا۔#KamyabJawan pic.twitter.com/GbhExwILXD — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) February 17, 2020

Initially, with Rs9.84 billion allocation spreading over 20 months, the SIP aims at imparting hi-tech and conventional skills to 1,70,000 youth.

The program aims to prepare Pakistani youth in hi-tech and conventional skills including digital skills, financial inclusion, social entrepreneurship and micro-business support for employment and economic empowerment of youth.

“We want to invest in our youth for adequately building their capacities for matching job market. Our focus is on imparting relevant and required skills to our youth”, said the SAPM during a briefing session by Rector NUTECH.

Under PM’s Kamyab Jawan program, hi-tech courses offered by NUTECH Skills Development Department (NSDD) includes Computer Graphics (UI/UX), Cloud Computing, Robotics, Mobile App Development and IoT (Internet of Things).

After the inauguration ceremony, Mr Dar addressed the faculty, support staff and students wherein he applauded the role and hard work of NUTECH and NAVTTC for successful launching of the programme

He said that the programme will enhance skilled manpower and increase the employability of the youth in Pakistan.

