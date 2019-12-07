Kamyab Jawan Program will help resolve unemployment issue: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that Kamyab Jawan Program will help resolve unemployment issue in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ and ‘Startup Pakistan’ programs at GC Women University in Sialkot today, he said that a transparent procedure has been adopted to distribute loans under the scheme.

Usman Dar said one million applications have been received for loans under the program that indicates confidence of youth in the government.

Read More: Youth, small enterprises’ development top priority: PM Imran

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on December 3 said that a record one million applications were received within 15 days for soft loans under Kamyab Jawan program.

Addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony of ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ in Islamabad yesterday, PM Imran said that the government will provide soft loans to youths via online system on purely merit bases.

He said that the government will ensure transparency in the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ and vowed to introduce more projects to facilitate the youth.

Comments

comments