Youth, small enterprises govt’s top priority: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that youth and small enterprises were the top priorities of the government, ARY News reported..

Addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony of ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the government will provide soft loans to youths via online system on purely merit bases.

He said that the government will ensure transparency in the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ and vowed to introduce more projects to facilitate the youth.

The prime minister said that over 1.5 million youth applied for loans in this program in a short period of time, of which 190,000 were women which showed the success of the program.

He said that the government was committed to remove obstacles in the way of business. PM Imran said small and medium industries employ a large number of people and play an important role in economic development of the country.

PM Imran said, “Pakistan is blessed with many beautiful and scenic places and local youth can get benefit by creating new tourism-related businesses to attract domestic and foreign tourists.”

Earlier on November 28, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar had said the soft loan scheme, launched by the PTI government, aimed at making the youth economically independent under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Addressing a seminar titled “State of Youth in Pakistan” in Islamabad, Usman Dar had said that 68 per cent of the country’s population consists of youth and the government was committed to bring them into the mainstream.

