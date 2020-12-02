Punjab govt bans dine-in services at restaurants

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants, cafes and hotels across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department banned dine-in services at restaurants and hotels.

Only open-air restaurants have been allowed to continue dine-in services. However, the eateries were directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

The healthcare department also directed the hotels to ensure social distancing as per coronavirus precautions.

Earlier on November 23, the Karachi administration had announced new Covid-19 restrictions for restaurants to be imposed from Tuesday in order to control the spread of infections.

As per details, Commissioner and Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani had imposed a ban on indoor dining services in all restaurants from Tuesday due to the second Covid-19 wave.

According to the new order, only open-air restaurants had been allowed to continue dine-in services. He had said that new restrictions will help in controlling the spread of the virus.

