COVID-19: Indoor dining services banned in all Karachi restaurants

KARACHI: The Karachi administration on Monday announced new Covid-19 restrictions for restaurants to be imposed from tomorrow (Tuesday) in order to control the spread of infections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Commissioner and Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has imposed a ban on indoor dining services in all restaurants from Tuesday due to the second Covid-19 wave.

According to the new order, only open-air restaurants have been allowed to continue dine-in services. He said that new restrictions will help in controlling the spread of the virus.

The Karachi commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners of the city to ensure the implementation of new orders.

It may be noted that several Karachi areas have been already put under micro and smart lockdowns owing to the Covid-19 second wave.

Lockdown imposed in areas in Delhi Mercantile Society-1, Civic Centre, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Blocks 1, 2, 10-A, 13-C, 19, 13-D, 4-G, 13, 14, 15, and 10, Blocks 10, 12, 3, 8 and 7-G in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulzar-i-Hijri, Blocks 2 and Block 6 in PECHS, Jacob Lines and Baloch Para.

Read More: Parts of Karachi go under lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

In district Central, several houses along with streets in different parts were placed under micro-smart lockdown. The lockdown also imposed at houses located in Blocks 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19 in Federal B. Area, Blocks B, C, D, G, L and N of North Nazimabad, Firdous Colony in Nazimabad, and some sectors of North Karachi.

In District South, 5th Street, Khayaban-i-Momin, 6th Street, Khayaban-i-Badban, 12th Street, Bath Island and 35th Street off Khayaban-i-Ittehad in DHA were placed under micro-smart lockdown until the active cases came down to zero.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi has remained most affected by coronavirus after nearly 1000 cases were reported from the city in the past 24 hours.

