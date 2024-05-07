PTI founder ‘unhappy’ with Sher Afzal Marwat, refuses to meet him

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is reportedly disappointed with party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over ‘irresponsible behaviour’ and refused to meet him on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the deposed prime minister, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, refused to meet Sher Afzal Marwat, who arrived here to meet the PTI founder.

Sources further claimed that Marwat’s statement regarding Saudi Arabia’s involvement in PTI government’s ouster and meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are believed to be the reasons for Imran Khan’s displeasure.

Furthermore, Marwat’s name has also been withdrawn from consideration for the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) slot.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s political committee approved Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name for chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A day earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat said that he would not let three people ‘hijack’ the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Marwat said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not ‘changed’ the decision to appoint him Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. “Imran Khan’s purported decision to name someone else for the PAC chairmanship has not been conveyed to the PTI’s political committee,” he added.

Marwat, who was initially nominated for the post, said that neither he was intimated about the party’s political committee meeting, nor was the matter related to the PAC chairmanship was in the agenda.