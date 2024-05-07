Naan Bai Association announces strike

LAHORE: The Naan Bai Association has announced a strike across Punjab starting from Wednesday against what they called an ‘unjust’ price issued by the authorities concerned, ARY News reported.

The association said that all tandoors across the province would remain closed from Wednesday. Terming the new price issued by the government as unjust, the Naan Bai Association demanded that new prices should be announced

After the Punjab government’s directive to set the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association had earlier issued a 96-hour ultimatum, demanding a reduction in flour prices.

The Nanbai Association also threatened to initiate a province-wide shutter-down strike if their demands are not met.

Condemning the crackdown against the tandoor shops in Punjab, the Nanbai Association demanded to fix the price of 20kg flour bag to Rs 1600 in order to sell the roti at Rs 16.

The Nanbai Association strongly condemned the current crackdown on tandoor shops in Punjab and calls for the fixed price of a 20kg flour bag to be set at Rs 1600, ensuring only then the roti can be sold at Rs 16.

Similarly, the 20kg bag of fine flour should be priced at Rs 7,500, ensuring only then the naan can be sold at Rs 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz reduced the price of roti across the province.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.