Punjab boosts COVID-19 testing capacity to 42,00 per day: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced that the province has achieved the capacity of conduction over 42, 00 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Usman Buzdar said that they will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 tests daily and added that they will carry out random testing in Lahore.

He maintained that up gradation of four new laboratories have been completed.

Earlier today, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had reached 3,259 in the province.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in Lahore, Yasmeen Rashid had said that so far, 630 patients of COVID-19 had been recovered while 34 died.

She had said that 13 patients of the virus were in critical condition in different hospitals, adding that the government was proving best healthcare facilities to the patients to save their lives. The minister had maintained that personal protective equipment was being provided to all the health professionals in the province.

