Major reshuffle made in Punjab’s bureaucracy

LAHORE: A major reshuffle was made in Punjab’s bureaucracy on Thursday as Captain (Retd.) Mehmood is appointed as secretary forest and Dr Raheel Siddiqui is given charge of additional chief secretary of urban development, ARY News reported.

Nabeel Javed has been posted as secretary women development department, whereas, Dr Raheel is appointed as additional chief secretary of urbanisation infrastructure. Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood was appointed on the top post of the wildlife and fisheries department.

The position of secretary school education department was given to Ms Erum Bukhari, whereas, Sajid Zafar is given additional responsibility of the secretary of higher education department of Punjab.

Earlier in March Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Khan had directed the provincial bureaucracy to do result-oriented work.

“Now that when the bureaucracy has been given full liberty for doing work, we want results,” Usman Buzdar said while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore.

He gave guidelines to the administration and police about good governance and public service delivery. He directed for implementation on 19-point agenda for good governance and public service delivery.

The Punjab chief minister said police and the administration would have to enhance governance through joint and strong efforts.

