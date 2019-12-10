Punjab cabinet approves amendment in Code of Criminal Procedure

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet has given the approval to carry on process for amendment in the Code of Criminal Procedure regulations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The session of Punjab cabinet was held in Lahore today under the chair of the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where the provincial authorities took key decisions.

The cabinet approved to make amendment in the Code of Criminal Procedure to give powers to the first-class magistrate for price control.

The cabinet has also green-lighted the establishment of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission and passed the recommendations made for utilising natural gas on a priority basis.

A request forwarded by the Balochistan government for a search of mineral resources has also received approval in the session.

Moreover, the cabinet members decided to send Hunarmand Force to the committee for finance and development to hold training sessions. The cabinet’s committee will present its final recommendations after reviewing all matters related to the training of the force.

During the session, the members held consultation over the government’s performance over price control and the current situation of inflation.

The cabinet approved minutes of the previous session besides accepting decisions of the cabinet’s standing committee for finance.

CM Usman Buzdar, while addressing the cabinet members, said that the performance of the Punjab government is far better than other provinces. He announced for starting visits to different cities from next week.

Buzdar said that he has given powers to the provincial chief secretary and inspector general (IG) police. He directed cabinet members to deliver better service to the citizens to resolve their issues.

