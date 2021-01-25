Establishment of Lahore CBD Development Authority approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the establishment of Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government has taken major step to boost commercialisation activities by giving approval to the establishment of a new authority, Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will be the chairman of the new authority.

After the approval of the provincial cabinet, the commercialisation activities in posh areas of Lahore will be boosted, whereas, the legislation will enable deputation of retired and on-duty officers of armed forces alongside civil service.

The newly-established authority has been given powers to launch all genres of development works besides acting as an independent institution to finalise matters related to land rules. Moreover, it is given the powers for sale and purchase of land besides devising regulations for water and sewerage charges.

The Lahore CBD Development Authority is also authorised to impose fines against violators of approved master plan for the state land. In Central Lahore, CBD authority will give final approval to construct high-rise buildings.

Earlier on January 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on different housing projects including Ravi Riverfront Urban Development besides reviewing the progress on the relocation of Walton airport, wastewater treatment plant and Central Business District.

He had been informed that the commercial, retail and residential zoning of the Central Business District and relocation of Lahore’s Walton Airport projects were underway in accordance with the international standards.

PM Khan had also said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project possesses immense importance for the socio-economic development of Lahore citizens which will also provide job opportunities. He said that constructions on unused land will be made possible by the completion of the project.

