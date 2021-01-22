ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to set timelines for the housing projects for low-income groups and ordered for early initiation of construction work, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on different housing projects including Ravi Riverfront Urban Development. The participants have also reviewed the progress on relocation of Walton airport, wastewater treatment plant and Central Business District.

PM’s aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) chairman and senior officers have attended the meeting. SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Advisor to Punjab CM Salman Shah, Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority chairman and other officials have also joined the meeting through video link.

Read: PM calls for facilitating people seeking low-cost housing loans

During the meeting, it was briefed that the construction of 3 to 5 marlas units for low-income groups will be initiated in 25 to 27 districts of Punjab which will be expanded to 87 locations in the next phase. It added that land and capital will be provided by the Punjab government for the low-cost housing project.

The premier issued directives for setting timelines to complete the housing units for lower-income groups.

PM Imran Khan was informed that the matters pertaining to the design of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project has entered in its final phase and the relevant authorities were taking steps to organise an investors conference. The concerned officials have also briefed the participants regarding the progress of land acquisition for the project.

Read: PM Imran Khan orders expediting work on Ravi Riverfront project

PM Khan said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project possesses immense importance for the socio-economic development of Lahore citizens which will also provide job opportunities. He said that constructions on unused land will be made possible by the completion of the project.

It was informed that the commercial, retail and residential zoning of the Central Business District and relocation of Walton airport projects are underway in accordance with the international standards.

Comments

comments