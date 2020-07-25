Punjab CM announces package for construction industry

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the provincial government has announced splendid packages for the construction industry in order to increase employment opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, CM Buzdar said one-window service system has been introduced for approval of maps and construction of buildings.

“One-window system has been introduced to get approval for work related to the construction industry,” he said, adding that NOC and maps will be issued from e-Khidmat Markaz centres.

Usman Buzdar said the government has fixed a timeframe for the issuance of NOC. He further said that the provincial government was improving the way of life in Punjab through E-governance system.

CM Buzdar hinted at conducting local government (LG) elections in Punjab soon to provide real representation to people at grass-root level.

A strong local government system will resolve public issues at lower level and ensure completion of all projects with transparency, the CM stressed.

“We are working to make Punjab province most favourite destination for citizens and businessmen,” he said and added that from the next month, the scope of services will be extended to the 36 district.

