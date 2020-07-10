ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the federal government will provide around 0.3 million subsidy on each house to be constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier made the announcement for allocating Rs30 billion funds for providing subsidy on the construction of each house under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP).

After chairing a high-level meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing and Development today, PM Imran Khan said NPHP was initiated by the present government to provide an opportunity to the poor people to build their own houses. He said that countries around the world made special allocations for housing, as well as the banks were providing housing loans.

Imran Khan said that the government faced many difficulties to make progress in the project as banks would only provide house financing facility until they get satisfied for the payments of the instalments. The committee constituted by the federal government will remove barricades in the housing scheme.

The coronavirus pandemic has created severe economic crisis around the world, however, the federal government provided a subsidy of Rs30 billion for NPHP.

“In its first phase, 100,000 houses will be constructed under NPHP and around Rs0.3 million subsidy will be given on each house. Five per cent interest would be charged on loans acquired from banks for the construction of the five-marla house and seven per cent interest for 10-marla house. The government has asked the banks to set up five per cent portfolio only for construction. The overall amount would be Rs330 billion. The coordination committee will remove all barricades for the progress of NPHP related to the banks.”

Comments

comments