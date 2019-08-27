LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the recruitment of 4500 college teaching internees across the province.

According to a spokesman for the Chief Minister Secretariat, four hundred vacant posts will be filled through the special quota for minorities and special persons.

Punjab Chief Minister in a statement has said that recruitment of CTIs will end the shortage of teachers in the colleges.

He said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based in every respect.

Earlier on August 24, Provisional Minister of Punjab for Colonies Fayyaz Ul Hassan talking to the media today said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar has proven Prime Minister’s words when he anointed him, ‘Wasim Akram Plus’.

Chohan said that the Chief Minister had undertaken mammoth tasks in the province and seen to it that they are carried out in the best possible manner, ultimately aiding the general populace of Punjab.

The Minister said that CM Buzdar has proven his mettle by leading the biggest province of Pakistan and taking it never before seen heights.

Directing attention towards the former and longest-serving previous Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, Chohan said: “The previous Chief Minister indulged in paying exorbitant amounts to foreign newspapers to run advertorials on his performance, haling him as the ‘best servant of the people’ (Khaadim e Aala).”

