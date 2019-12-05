LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed annoyance over the Punjab government for failing to take concrete measures to curb prevalent smog issue in the province.

A LHC bench, headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid, directed the relevant government departments to furnish their detailed replies and warned that it will call Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar if it finds their response unsatisfactory.

The bench expressed displeasure over submission of evasive replies by the provincial authorities in today’s hearing.

A government lawyer informed the bench that as many as 36 government departments have been working together to curb smog and improve air quality. About 3,000 brick kilns have been shut across the province.

To this, Justice Rashid said this court and his staff are evident to the fact that brick kilns have not been shut.

“The 36 departments are the reason that measures are not being taken to curb smog,” he said, adding until a single person or institution is entrusted with the responsibility, there won’t be any progress.

The air quality index points to an alarming level of pollution throughout the year in the country, then why do the government departments swung into action in November, the LHC judge questioned.

Comments

comments