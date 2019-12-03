Air Quality data providers exploiting smog issue: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said the private air quality data providing sources were exploiting the smog issue to gain their vested interests.

She made these remarks at the 22nd Sustainable Development in a Digital Society conference organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s seminar on Air Pollution: Addressing Data Challenges and the Way Forward.

She said, “There has been unnecessary hue and cry over smog in Lahore and it is unjust to declare Lahore being the most polluted city of the world other than Delhi despite the fact the latter has a seasonal history of air pollution grown worse in the region.”

She said it was illogical to see that the people were appreciating the unauthorized or non-calibrated data of private and non-governmental global organizations released rapidly over the internet.

She said air pollution and environment were Prime Minister Imran Khan’s priorities and therefore he had announced to provide 30 more AQMS in two phases to improve air quality monitoring.

Environmental Research Fellow at SDPI Dr Imran Khalid said a joint nexus of all stakeholders was necessary to cope with the risk of air pollution and climate change.

Maryam Shabbir from SDPI moderated the session whereas Balochistan EPA Engineer Mohammad Khan highlighted the steps taken in the province to improve the deteriorated environment alongwith Amin Baig Deputy Director from Environment Protection Department Punjab raising the initiatives of his respective province.

