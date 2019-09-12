Punjab Healthcare Commission serves show cause notices on 30 hospitals  

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday issued show-cause notices on 30 private hospitals for inappropriately implementing guidelines of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG), ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, these hospitals were directed to submit compliance reports after implementing the guidelines.

The PHC teams had carried out special inspections of these hospitals for ensuring the best and safe treatment facilities to the dengue patients, read the statement.

The spokesperson of the Commission said, “Special attention has been paid to the implementation of the DEAG guidelines and treatment of the dengue patients. The PHC is continuing its inspections of hospitals in all the districts where the dengue threat is looming.”

Read More: As many as 1299 dengue patients reported in Punjab this year: DG health

Earlier in the day, Director General (DG) Health Punjab had said as many as 1299 patients infected with dengue virus had been admitted in various hospitals of the province, this year, so far.

As per details, the number of dengue patients was rapidly increasing in Punjab and two people had also succumbed to this deadly virus in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 people were tested positive with the dengue virus from which 60 people belonged to Rawalpindi and 58 were residents of Islamabad, DG health had said in his report.

Comments

comments