Punjab govt committed to facilitate masses: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday aid that the provincial government would take every possible measure to facilitate the masses, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office, CM Buzdar said that the PTI-led government in Punjab did not believe in lip-service and added that they would take concrete measures to provide relief to the masses.

Criticizing the PML-N government, the chief minister said that billions of rupees were wasted on exhibitory projects. He said that the current government was focusing on providing necessary facilities to the people.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar directed the concerned department to remain alert in the wake of expected downpour and flood threat. He also ordered to remove encroachments and take all possible steps to combat the possible flood.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar reviewed the performance of Primary and Secondary Health, Specialized Health and Medical Education, Board of Revenue, Punjab Land Record Authority, PDMA, Industries, and Agriculture departments.

He further said that a modern weather radar worth Rs737 million would be installed in Sialkot and operational capacity of PDMA would be improved.

