Govt ensures availability of low-cost commodities in sahulat bazaars: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the government has ensured the availability of low-cost essential commodities in sahulat bazaars, ARY News reported.

The Punjab government established 350 sahulat bazaars to ensure the provision of low-cost essential commodities over the directives of CM Usman Buzdar.

CM Buzdar said in a statement that flour sack of 20-kilogram is available in sahulat bazaars at the price of Rs840, whereas, the sack is available in local markets at the price of Rs860. He added that sugar is being sold on Rs85 per kilogram to the consumers.

“Sahulat Bazaars are providing relief to the citizens and strict monitoring is being made of the markets. The government will go to any extent to provide relief to its citizens amid inflation.”

On October 21, Punjab government had decided to establish 396 sahulat (facilitation) bazaars across the province over the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. During a briefing, it was told that 223 sahulat bazaars have been made functional across the province.

