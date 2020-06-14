Punjab reports 2,514 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 2,514 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 52,601, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 31 more people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 969 in Punjab province.

Of the new 2,514 cases, Lahore reported 1331 new Covid-19 infections.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,560, said the spokesperson.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 139,230 after the detection of record 6,825 new infections in past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,632 with 81 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 51,518 cases have been detected in Sindh, 52,601 in Punjab, 17,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 7,934 in Islamabad, 604 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1095 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,825 new cases were detected when 29,546 new tests were conducted during this period.

