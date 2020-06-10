LAHORE: Punjab province on Wednesday witnessed a record increase of 2,641 COVID-19 cases in the province during last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 43,460, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 34 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 807 in the province.

Provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore reported more than half of the virus cases today as its tally remained at 1408.

The province has so far performed 308,803 virus tests. The number of recoveries in the province stands at 8,643.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 113,702 after detection of record 5,328 new infections in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,255 with 83 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 41,303 cases have been detected in Sindh, 43,460 in Punjab, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 5,963 in Islamabad, 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 974 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 36,308 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 75,139 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 23,799 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 754,252.

